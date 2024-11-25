IPL 2025 mega auction: Will Shreyas Iyer captain Punjab Kings? Coach Ricky Ponting drops MASSIVE hint

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting praises Shreyas Iyer as the ideal IPL 2025 captain, highlighting his leadership experience and recent form.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 7:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 7:45 AM IST

Image Credit: Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has hailed Shreyas Iyer as the ideal captain for the team in IPL 2025 after securing him for a massive Rs 26.75 crore in the mega auction on Sunday. Ponting highlighted Iyer’s leadership credentials, pointing to his experience in guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title earlier this year.

Iyer's record-breaking price briefly made him the most expensive player in IPL history, only for his India teammate Rishabh Pant to surpass it moments later with Lucknow Super Giants shelling out an astonishing Rs 27 crore to secure the wicketkeeper-batter.

article_image2

Image Credit: Punjab Kings/X

"I've worked with him in the past in Delhi (Capitals); he's been a successful captain in the IPL before," said Ponting in a mid-auction press meet.

"Obviously, he's a championship-winning captain from last season. We've got someone there who can do the job if that's the way we decide to go," he said.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Australian World Cup-winning captain also praised Shreyas Iyer's outstanding unbeaten knock of 130 for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday. "I'm delighted to have him back and work with him. He also got a good 57-ball 130 not out in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy yesterday. If he can do that for us in the IPL, I think we all will be happy," added Ponting.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

After acquiring the Indian trio of Shreyas Iyer, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, and veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the auction, Ponting stated that they have "hit their targets."

"The thing with the auction is that you just have to be flexible and move with the way the auction goes. We had some targets coming in and hit those three targets so far," the Australian added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer bag record bids; full list of players SOLD, UNSOLD on Day 1 snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer bag record bids; full list of players SOLD, UNSOLD on Day 1

IPL 2025 mega auction: Mohammed Shami secures Rs 10 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad after bidding war dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: Mohammed Shami secures Rs 10 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad after bidding war

IPL 2025 mega auction: Rajasthan Royals outbid by Gujarat Titans in pursuit of Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crores dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: Rajasthan Royals outbid by Gujarat Titans in pursuit of Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crores

IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player bought by LSG for Rs 27 crore; Netizens react gcw

IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant bought by LSG for Rs 27 crore; Netizens can't keep calm

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's 30th Test ton puts India on top; WATCH flying kisses to Anushka dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's 30th Test ton puts India on top; WATCH flying kisses to Anushka

Recent Stories

Karnataka Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi vkp

Karnataka: Police fire on notorious gangsters during attack attempt in Hubballi

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Allotment status, price, listing date ATG

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Allotment status, price, listing date

Russia braces EXTREME cold at minus 67 degrees; Oymyakon, Siberia freezes ATG

Russia braces EXTREME cold at minus 67 degrees; Oymyakon, Siberia freezes

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president anr

Kerala: After setback in Palakkad bypolls, K Surendran signals willingness to resign as BJP state president

Rural Postal Life Insurance: Invest 2000, Earn 27 Lakhs RBA

Smart Investment: Earn Over Rs 27 Lakh by saving Rs 2,000

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon