Watch: Kangaroos' hand-to-hand combat in zoo takes social media by storm

A video of two kangaroos fighting each other in Texas' San Antonio Zoo has emerged on social media.

For the last few decades, 'The Boxing Kangaroo' has become a national symbol for Australia. The Boxing Kangaroo flag, used since 1983, shows a yellow-coloured kangaroo in a defensive position, wearing red boxing gloves. You might have witnessed this symbol used by Australian spectators at sporting events.

One such video recently shows two kangaroos' hand-to-hand combat in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in Texas, which has gone viral on the Internet. Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow recorded the fight. In the caption, Tim Morrow called it Marsupial Martial Arts, a wordplay on the popular combat sport, the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The 31-second video shows two kangaroos fighting each other, as shown in Australia's 'The Boxing Kangaroo' national symbol. The only missing element are the red gloves.

While guarding themselves, kangaroos use their smaller forelegs to hold an attacker in position while using their feet to kick. Their tails are powerful and muscular and can maintain their entire weight, letting the kangaroos use their long hind legs in fights.

In the video, the two Kangaroos are seen kicking each other, balancing their bodies on their tails. The Kangaroos look similar to a fighter in a boxing ring. Towards the end, one kangaroo runs away while the other follows. Going by the video, it seems like the kangaroos took the fight seriously.

The San Antonio Zoological Society manages San Antonio Zoo, a non-profit organization dedicated to securing wildlife's future. The Zoo is spread across 50-plus acres and is home to around 750 species. Watch the video.

