Anand Mahindra shares video of dazzling musical scooter; says, life can be as colourful and entertaining

The Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra, is known for sharing exciting and inspirational posts on his social media handle. Anand Mahindra, an avid social media user, often captures netizens' attention by showing India's brilliant talents and creative innovation. Recently, the industrialist shared a video displaying how colourful and entertaining our country can be.

In the video, a customised scooter can be seen parked at a petrol pump. The two-wheeler was decorated with tiny lights and enthralled with beads and many other dazzling materials. As we looked closer, the scooter had a mobile phone affixed between the handles and a song from Rajesh 'Khanna’s Chup Gaye Sare Nazare' could be heard in the background. A digital clock is also seen connected to the front. The unique and colourful scooter mesmerised a few people at the petrol pump, who also took pictures of the vehicle. Anand Mahindra captioned the post by saying, "Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyInIndia".

After being shared online, the video garnered over 382K views and 19K likes. Social media users were stunned watching the footage of the innovative scooter. Many praised the owner of the vehicle for its ingenious design and implementation. Several users also thanked Mahindra for introducing such a two-wheeler to netizens. However, some others also expressed their concern that striking features in a scooter may lead to road accidents. A few also asked Anand Mahindra to manufacture such scooters.

A user wrote, "This would be quite amazing ! Would vibe with our colourful spirits and a hit with the great Indian families." Another person commented, "Sir, don't promote it 'cause it is too dazzling to create the traffic accident due to disturbing attention. Sure that Traffic Police can't allow it on road. Good to keep in a museum." Watch the video.

