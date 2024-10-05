Lifestyle
Let's find out how to easily remove ink stains from clothes.
Yes, you can remove ink stains with milk. The bleaching properties of milk remove ink stains. Soak the stained area in milk overnight and wash it with soap in the morning.
If the ink stain is small, dip a little cotton in alcohol and rub it on the stain. If the stain is large, soak it in alcohol for 15 minutes and wash it.
Ink stains can also be removed with shaving cream. To do this, rub shaving cream on the stain and wash it with soap after 15 minutes.
Remove ink stains easily with a mix of salt and lemon juice. Apply the mixture to the stain using a toothbrush, and brush to remove the stain quickly.
The exfoliating properties in toothpaste quickly remove ink stains. For this, apply toothpaste to the ink stain and wash it twice with soap after it dries completely.