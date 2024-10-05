Lifestyle

How to remove ink stains from clothes

Image credits: instagram

Tips to remove ink stains

Let's find out how to easily remove ink stains from clothes. 

Milk

Yes, you can remove ink stains with milk. The bleaching properties of milk remove ink stains. Soak the stained area in milk overnight and wash it with soap in the morning. 

Alcohol

If the ink stain is small, dip a little cotton in alcohol and rub it on the stain. If the stain is large, soak it in alcohol for 15 minutes and wash it. 

Shaving cream

Ink stains can also be removed with shaving cream. To do this, rub shaving cream on the stain and wash it with soap after 15 minutes. 

Image credits: Social Media

Salt and lemon juice

Remove ink stains easily with a mix of salt and lemon juice. Apply the mixture to the stain using a toothbrush, and brush to remove the stain quickly.

Toothpaste

The exfoliating properties in toothpaste quickly remove ink stains. For this, apply toothpaste to the ink stain and wash it twice with soap after it dries completely. 

Find Next One