Lifestyle

Foods that reduce period pain quickly

Image credits: Getty

Berry Fruits

Eating berries also reduces period pain. These fruits are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. These fruits are very effective in reducing pain.

Image credits: Getty

Banana

Health experts say that eating bananas, which are rich in potassium, can provide immediate relief from abdominal pain.

Image credits: Getty

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts are rich in many nutrients. Health experts say that eating these can also reduce period pain quickly.

Image credits: Getty

Ginger

Ginger is also very effective in reducing menstrual pain. So include ginger in your diet.

Image credits: Getty

Fatty Fish

Eating fatty fish rich in Vitamin E and Omega 3 fatty acids also reduces stomach pain.

Image credits: Getty

Dark Chocolate

It is very good to eat dark chocolate during menstruation. It is rich in antioxidants, iron, zinc, magnesium and other nutrients. It relieves pain quickly.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One