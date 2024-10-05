Lifestyle
Eating berries also reduces period pain. These fruits are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. These fruits are very effective in reducing pain.
Health experts say that eating bananas, which are rich in potassium, can provide immediate relief from abdominal pain.
Nuts are rich in many nutrients. Health experts say that eating these can also reduce period pain quickly.
Ginger is also very effective in reducing menstrual pain. So include ginger in your diet.
Eating fatty fish rich in Vitamin E and Omega 3 fatty acids also reduces stomach pain.
It is very good to eat dark chocolate during menstruation. It is rich in antioxidants, iron, zinc, magnesium and other nutrients. It relieves pain quickly.