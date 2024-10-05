Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Latest gold jhumka designs for festivals

Lakshmi Design Jhumka

Nowadays, you will find more than one design in gold jhala jhumka in the market. This Diwali, you will look very beautiful wearing Lakshmi design jhumkas

Traditional Gold Jhumka

The fashion of traditional designs of earrings always remains in. If you have traditional gold jhumkas kept in your house, then wear them with fashionable and trendy sarees

Floral Design Gold Jhumka

If you are planning to buy gold jhala jhumki then you can also buy floral design. In such earrings, you will also find gem or diamond work

Bala Style Jhumka

Jhumkas with pendants below round gold earrings are also in trend these days. You can look beautiful wearing such Bala style jhumkas with salwar suits or sarees

Pendant Jhala Jhumka Design

Pendant jhala jhumka designs in cuff style will give a heavy look to your jewellery. You can drop the cuff style if you want

Gold Heavy Jhala Jhumka

Buy gold heavy jhala jhumkas adorned with meenakari work for party wear or festivals. Nowadays you will find trendy earrings in light and heavy styles in Jhalla Jhumka

Diamond Gold Jhumka

If your budget is high then you can buy gold and diamond earrings. You will find peacock style jhala jhumkas in this

