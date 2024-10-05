Diwali 2024: Latest gold jhumka designs for festivals

Lifestyle
Nowadays, you will find more than one design in gold jhala jhumka in the market. This Diwali, you will look very beautiful wearing Lakshmi design jhumkas
The fashion of traditional designs of earrings always remains in. If you have traditional gold jhumkas kept in your house, then wear them with fashionable and trendy sarees
If you are planning to buy gold jhala jhumki then you can also buy floral design. In such earrings, you will also find gem or diamond work
Jhumkas with pendants below round gold earrings are also in trend these days. You can look beautiful wearing such Bala style jhumkas with salwar suits or sarees
Pendant jhala jhumka designs in cuff style will give a heavy look to your jewellery. You can drop the cuff style if you want
Buy gold heavy jhala jhumkas adorned with meenakari work for party wear or festivals. Nowadays you will find trendy earrings in light and heavy styles in Jhalla Jhumka
If your budget is high then you can buy gold and diamond earrings. You will find peacock style jhala jhumkas in this