Australian Premier Chris Minns met Bollywood actor Sunny Deol in Mumbai, calling him a 'legend.' During his visit, Minns also announced a three-film deal with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, including the sequel 'Heyy Babyy 2,' to be shot in NSW.

Australian Premier Chris Minns met Bollywood actor Sunny Deol during his recent visit to Mumbai. In an Instagram post, Minns shared a photo with the ‘Ikka’ star, calling him a “true legend of Bollywood cinema.” “It was an absolute honour to meet @iamsunnydeol, a true legend of Bollywood cinema,” the NSW Premier wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Minns (@chrisminnsmp)

Three-Film Deal with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

He was accompanied by NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey. Minns, who was in India from August 31 to September 3, earlier toured the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment office and interacted with the team before the announcement of a three-film deal, a release said.

The three-film deal includes ‘Heyy Babyy 2’, the sequel to the 2007 comedy ‘Heyy Babyy’. The original film was also shot in Australia, making the upcoming production a return to a country that was part of the franchise's first instalment. The announcement marks another step in the production house's association with Australia and comes as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment looks to strengthen its production ties with the country through a collaboration with Sydney-based TEMPLE.

NSW Premier on Boosting Screen Industry

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the decision by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to shoot three films in Australia was a positive development for the state's screen industry. "Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry," Minns said.

"They've had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original ‘Heyy Babyy’ here almost 20 years ago, and we're really pleased they want to come back," he added.

Minns said the productions would create opportunities for local crews, creatives and businesses while showcasing New South Wales to Indian audiences. (ANI)