Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, hailed the Bombay High Court's decision ordering a CBI inquiry into the death of Disha Salian. The court has directed the CBI to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe into the case.

Shweta Singh Kirti Welcomes CBI Probe in Disha Salian Case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, expressed hope in the CBI inquiry into the death of the late actor’s former manager, Disha Salian, stressing that truth may be troubled but it cannot be defeated. Sharing a video on her X and Instagram handles simultaneously, Shweta Singh expressed her strong belief in the "power of truth". She wrote, "Truth has its own power… it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated. May Krishna be our guide. Truth alone triumphs. Jai Shri Krishna. The CBI inquiry in Disha Salian's case is giving hope to many SSRians too."

Bombay HC Orders CBI to Register FIR

In a major development in the Disha Salian death case, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe into the matter. Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Advocate Alleges Cover-up, Discrepancies

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing her father and petitioner Satish Salian, expressed confidence that justice would be served in the case. Advocate Nilesh Ojha said, "The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI. Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court."

Ojha had earlier alleged, "It was simple: influential accused were involved, and some senior police officers were also involved. As we have provided proof on record. All these things were affecting the situation. There were Supreme Court guidelines, Home Ministry guidelines, and directions from the Constitution Bench; an FIR was mandatory, yet they didn't do it."

He further alleged discrepancies in the post-mortem report. "Post-mortem report prima facie looks bogus because the face is completely intact--lips intact, nose intact--she falls from the 14th floor on her face, and nothing happens? Only one or two internal teeth are shown as broken. So the court said this isn't right, and they caught many of their false records."

Court Raised Concerns Over Initial Probe

During an earlier hearing in the case, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande raised concerns over the registration of only an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and not an FIR despite the family's allegations of murder. The court also observed that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Disha Salian's family even after five years of her death. (ANI)