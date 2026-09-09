Kareena Kapoor Khan visited filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. This would be their first film together, following a reported professional fallout during the casting of 'Devdas' (2002).

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted visiting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu on Wednesday, in a development that has sparked speculation about a possible professional reunion between the actor and director. Kareena kept the visit low-key. Dressed in an elegant white suit, with a bindi and her hair tied in a bun, the actor was spotted entering Bhansali's office.

The visit assumes significance given the reported long-standing professional fallout between Kareena and Bhansali. The two had previously been linked to 'Devdas' (2002), with Kareena reportedly auditioning for the role of Paro, which ultimately went to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. If Kareena officially signs a project with Bhansali, it would mark their first film together.

Updates on Bhansali's 'Love and War'

The filmmaker is currently moving into post-production on his much-awaited film 'Love and War', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The film's shoot has been completed, with the team marking the occasion with an emotional farewell to the unit.

'Love and War' was officially announced in January 2024, with the makers describing it as Bhansali's "epic saga". The film is slated to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Kareena's Upcoming Thriller 'Daayra'

Meanwhile, Kareena is awaiting the release of her upcoming thriller 'Daayra', which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film centres on two senior police officers, played by Kareena and Prithviraj, who approach a juvenile crime investigation from opposing perspectives.

According to the makers, 'Daayra' is "inspired by true events." The film explores the aftermath of a crime that triggers widespread outrage and sets two investigations in motion, with its central characters navigating questions of duty and justice.

'Daayra' is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 18.