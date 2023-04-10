Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer OUT: Witness Salman Khan's powerful performance in actioner-entertainer

After a long agonizing wait, the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer is out now. It features Salman Khan sporting two different looks. One is of a rowdy gunda, and the other is of a sophisticated guy. Know more.

Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma, Yentamma, motion posters, and so on, the trailer for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out now.

The hit foot-tapping numbers have already created curiosity among cinema lovers and a well-deserved wait to witness Salman Khan on screen after a long gap with a blockbuster film that blends action, romance, drama, emotions, a powerful storyline, finesse-filled performances, and so on.

Finally, the long wait got over today when the makers after teasing fans with motion posters, stills, and creating hype with songs, officially launched the highly-anticipated trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are one of the most awaited films of 2023. The duo has teamed up for the first time in the film. Their fans are thrilled and excited to watch them on the big screen.

Making fans more thrilled and jubilant, the makers have ended their long wait and finally released the official trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan today in Mumbai.

In the trailer, we see Salman Khan sporting two different looks and a totally compelling storyline with finesses-filled performances and brilliant skilled acting chops by Venkatesh Daggubati, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and so on. The story is about how Salman Khan's character is a violent person who softens up for Bhagya (Pooja Hegde), a South Indian. Then some goons enter to trouble Bhagya's brother (Venkatesh Daggubati). They try to kill Salman and Bhagya's family, which is when Salman Khan takes on the armies of goons like a pro and beats them all brutally. Overall the trailer has action, drama, fight, bloodshed, romance, emotional backstories, and intriguing characters, which will never let you lose focus from the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan film's official trailer is out now. You can also watch it here.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film, releases in theatres on Eid on April 21, 2023. A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

