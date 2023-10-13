Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL

In an old video clip going VIRAL now on Reddit, globally eminent filmmaker Karan Johar is calling the elder daughter of Big B and his bestfriend Shweta Bachchan to be the biggest stalker for prying into her children Navya and Agastya's lives.

It is no secret that Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of globally acclaimed legend Amitabh Bachchan, are BFFs. The two appeared on the chat show of Neha Dhupia in 2021 when Karan revealed that Shweta is the biggest stalker and is obsessed with her children, Navya Nanda and Agastya's lives.

ALSO READ: BTS' 'Jimin Production Documentary' to release on THIS date; Read details

It all started after Shweta shared that Karan hangs out with young people. Shweta Bachchan shared, "Karan is the most uncool person at a party. These days, he hangs out with a lot of young people. And then they must have said something about EDM one time. And every time we have hung out after that, Karan has been like Guys, let us put on some EDM. We all are like. Do you even know what EDM even is?’ He is trying. And, my heart goes out to him, but, no, please stop it."

Following this, Neha asked Karan about parenting advice he would want to give Shweta when the filmmaker said, "She is obsessed with Navya and Agastya’s personal lives. Get out of their life."

When the host asked if Shweta was stalking her children, Karan interrupted by saying, "Yes. She is the biggest stalker in the world. Jagga Jasoos on the Internet. And she will discuss all of them, not just Navya. Aryan, Suhana, Ananya."

The response of KJo left Shweta laughing. She said it was not the case. Karan asked her not to lie. Shweta adds, "You think I hang out with them at parties, but at least I am not stalking them online."

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SUPER-HOT Photos: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress flaunted her cleavage in SIZZLING bikinis