Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL

    In an old video clip going VIRAL now on Reddit, globally eminent filmmaker Karan Johar is calling the elder daughter of Big B and his bestfriend Shweta Bachchan to be the biggest stalker for prying into her children Navya and Agastya's lives.

    Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    It is no secret that Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of globally acclaimed legend Amitabh Bachchan, are BFFs. The two appeared on the chat show of Neha Dhupia in 2021 when Karan revealed that Shweta is the biggest stalker and is obsessed with her children, Navya Nanda and Agastya's lives.

    ALSO READ: BTS' 'Jimin Production Documentary' to release on THIS date; Read details

    It all started after Shweta shared that Karan hangs out with young people. Shweta Bachchan shared, "Karan is the most uncool person at a party. These days, he hangs out with a lot of young people. And then they must have said something about EDM one time. And every time we have hung out after that, Karan has been like Guys, let us put on some EDM. We all are like. Do you even know what EDM even is?’ He is trying. And, my heart goes out to him, but, no, please stop it."

    Following this, Neha asked Karan about parenting advice he would want to give Shweta when the filmmaker said, "She is obsessed with Navya and Agastya’s personal lives. Get out of their life."

    When the host asked if Shweta was stalking her children, Karan interrupted by saying, "Yes. She is the biggest stalker in the world. Jagga Jasoos on the Internet. And she will discuss all of them, not just Navya. Aryan, Suhana, Ananya."

    The response of KJo left Shweta laughing. She said it was not the case. Karan asked her not to lie. Shweta adds, "You think I hang out with them at parties, but at least I am not stalking them online."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SUPER-HOT Photos: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress flaunted her cleavage in SIZZLING bikinis

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets priced at just Rs 25? vkp

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets to be priced at just Rs 25?

    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge RKK

    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Oscar submissions, READ details SHG

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Oscar submission, READ details

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan confirms heroine for the film, details here RKK

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan confirms heroine for the film, details here

    Mahalaya 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations ATG

    Mahalaya 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

    Recent Stories

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets priced at just Rs 25? vkp

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets to be priced at just Rs 25?

    Cricket Explained: Why 'Boycott' India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 showdown is trending on social media osf

    Explained: Why 'Boycott' India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 showdown is trending on social media

    kerala gold rate today october 13 2023 rkn

    Kerala gold rate today: Price steady at Rs 43,200 ; Check details

    WhatsApp to roll out revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons Report gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons: Report

    Kerala: 25 electric buses to roll out in Thrissur under PM project rkn

    Kerala: 25 electric buses to roll out in Thrissur under PM project

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon