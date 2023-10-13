Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BTS' 'Jimin Production Documentary' to release on THIS date; Read details

    BTS' Jimin is set to release "Jimin's Production Diary," a documentary about the making of his solo album "FACE" and the chart-topping single "Like Crazy," exclusively on Weverse on October 23. The documentary provides an intimate look into Jimin's creative process, emotions, and aspirations

    BTS Jimin Production Documentary' to release on THIS date; Read details ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    BTS' Jimin is making headlines once again, just a few months after creating Billboard chart history with his single "Like Crazy." He's now set to release a new solo documentary titled "Jimin's Production Diary," exclusively on Weverse on October 23.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

    This documentary, produced by HYBE, delves into the creation process behind "FACE," Jimin's first solo album, which gave birth to the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Like Crazy." It offers an intimate and unfiltered look into Jimin as an individual, shedding light on the emotions and thought processes that fueled his debut solo project.

    Jimin officially announced the documentary on October 9 through BTS' social media channels, sharing a brief video of himself writing the film's title on a blank notepad. The next day, on October 10, a teaser trailer was released on BTS' official social media platforms. In the trailer, Jimin can be seen recording one of the album's songs in a studio, and he reflects, "It's something that I shouldn't think too simply. It became the opportunity to know what I should do more clearly." He also expressed, "I can say that there are more things I want to do."

    A "release calendar" accompanied the initial announcement, outlining a series of content drops. According to the schedule, a full-length trailer will be unveiled on October 13, with pre-orders for the documentary starting on October 14. The schedule extends through October 26 and includes additional content like lyric videos, posters, a quiz show, and a special message from Jimin to his fans.

    "Jimin's Production Diary" is part of a series of streaming projects featuring the members of BTS. In July, HYBE and the Walt Disney Company announced a global content partnership, which includes five streaming titles, three of them exclusive to BTS or BTS members. Two of these projects have already been released, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of a docuseries titled "Monuments: Beyond the Star."

    In April, Jimin achieved notable success with "FACE," reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Besides the chart-topping "Like Crazy," the album also featured "Set Me Free, Pt. 2," which peaked at No. 30 on the Hot 100. Jimin had two more entries on the Hot 100 this year, "Angel, Pt. 1"

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read ATG

    Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read

    Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary: Remembering the maestro through his timeless, evergreen songs ATG EAI

    Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary: Remembering the maestro through his timeless, evergreen songs

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him' RKK

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him'

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here

    Somy Ali applauds Bollywood evolution; claims films are based on reality; READ SHG

    Somy Ali applauds Bollywood evolution; claims films are based on reality; READ

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices on October 13 Check fuel rate in Mumbai Kolkata Delhi and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 13: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and more

    Kerala: IMD warns of landslides, waterlogging ; yellow alert in 7 districts rkn

    Kerala: IMD warns of landslides, waterlogging ; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reached Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reaches Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read ATG

    Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read

    Kerala news LIVE 13 October 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon