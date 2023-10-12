Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla SUPER-HOT Photos: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress flaunted her cleavage in SIZZLING bikinis

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her alluring and maintained body in her assorted collection of jaw-dropping bikinis. Fans love her well-toned body. These photos have gone VIRAL on Instagram. See her sexiest and sizzling 7 bikini photos here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, always ramps up heat on social media with her sexiest bikini photos on Instagram, which go viral. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in her assorted collection of bikinis. Her plunging neckline SEXIEST bikini photos show off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in the VIRAL photos.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks stunning and sexy siren as she flaunts her cleavage and toned washboard abs in a black and white striped bikini while dancing to the peppy beats.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives a sexy and adorable expression while looking at the camera lens as she flaunts her cleavage in a bold blue floral print bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sexy in a blue printed halter-neck bikini as she shows off her cleavage and bust area with a well-toned body, which looks sensational.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks irresistible and stunning as she gives sultry looks towards the camera lens. She is flaunting cleavage in a purple and orange bikini and increased sexiness of attire in a saree.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks irresistible and sensational as she flaunts her cleavage and breasts in a BOLD open black coloured blazer.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this black plunging neckline bikini as she gives an alluring and tempting pose by standing in a titillating way that flaunts her cleavage and toned abs.

    article_image8

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla has amplified the beach fashion game with her scintillating looks as she flaunts her assets in a red halter-neck printed bikini.

