Kriti Sanon has finally reacted to the ongoing Rakhi Ad controversy. The actress was trolled for wearing an Indo-western outfit for the ad. She was also questioned by Kangana Ranaut, who called the advertisement ‘creepy.’

Kriti Sanon has been making headlines for a few days now. The actress was at the receiving end of massive backlash for wearing a bralette-style Indo-western outfit for a Rakhi Ad that sparked massive outrage on social media. Many users targeted the actress for allegedly ‘disrespecting ' the traditions and questioning if ’something like this would be worn for an Eid advertisement?'.

Kriti Hits Back At Trolls, Kangana Ranaut

Not just that, even BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut called the ad ‘creepy’, taking a hit at Kriti. However, now, taking to her Instagram, Sanon reacted to the whole fiasco and penned a bold statement. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.”

She added, "She added, “We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Take a look!

What Had Kangana Said?

Without taking Kriti's name she wrote, "It is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez. From all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/under garments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy.”