    Kangana Ranaut calls witches 'Women connected to higher self'; Samantha Ruth Prabhu agrees [See post]

    Kangana Ranaut penned down a note about witches and described them as 'women who are connected to their higher self.' 

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently shared a cryptic note on X (formerly Twitter), describing witches as 'women who are connected to their higher self.' She added that they have an 'uncontrollable urge to break all boundaries.' Citadel Honey Bunny actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her agreement with Kangana’s words.

    John Collins, an X user wrote "Don’t be afraid of witches, be afraid of the ones who burned them." Kangana shared the post and wrote, "Witches are women who are connected to their higher self, their intuition, infectious free spirit, indomitable will power and uncontrollable urge to break all boundaries make them mysterious, frightening and threatening to those who are caged and cursed."

     

     

    Kangana further added, "Caged people believe that gifted people have some evil powers and they must be burnt to ashes, misery exists in so many forms and jealousy is the most miserable of them all. You can choose to be jealous or be inspired, make a smart choice, those who choose to be inspired are the chosen ones, break the cage and break free."

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram story. She wrote "word" and tagged Kangana. 

     

    Kangana will appear in Emergency. After numerous delays, Kangana's written, directed, and co-produced political drama was originally supposed to be released on September 6. However, due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it is on hold for right now. 

