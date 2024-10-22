Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana empowers UP's youth with skill development opportunities

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is empowering its youth through the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana. Between 2021 and 2023, the government distributed 46.75 lakh gadgets, including 19.84 lakh tablets and 26.91 lakh smartphones, to equip students with necessary skills.

Uttar Pradesh, home to the largest youth population in India, is experiencing transformative efforts by the Yogi government to empower its young citizens. A key initiative is the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, under which the government distributed 46.75 lakh gadgets—comprising 19.84 lakh tablets and 26.91 lakh smartphones—between 2021 and 2023. The scheme focuses on equipping students with essential skills to meet present and future challenges.

The government is also focusing on distributing an additional 13.14 lakh gadgets, comprising 12.94 lakh smartphones and over 20,000 tablets, to eligible students. Several districts have made remarkable progress, with eight achieving a 100 percent distribution rate for smartphones. In tablet distribution, six districts have surpassed a 70 percent allocation rate, while 10 top-performing districts achieved over 69 percent allocation.

In line with CM Yogi's vision, the state is not only distributing smartphones and tablets to empower its youth, but is also enhancing access to government schemes and monitoring various skill development courses through the Digi Shakti portal. Launched as a pilot project in 2021-22, this initiative aims to provide technical empowerment to the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana was officially implemented, with a five-year plan to benefit undergraduate and postgraduate students, diploma course participants, skill development trainees, and those enrolled in paramedical and nursing programs at higher education institutions through the distribution of gadgets.

The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana represents a significant advancement in realizing CM Yogi's vision for youth empowerment. So far, eight districts have achieved a 100 percent distribution target for smartphones, with two districts reaching an impressive 99.99 percent. The districts that have excelled include Hardoi, Jalaun, Kannauj, Kasganj, Moradabad, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Unnao, Etah, and Mirzapur.

In terms of tablet distribution, Sambhal leads with 79.31 percent achievement, followed by Moradabad at 74.88 percent, Bareilly at 74.05 percent, Shamli at 72.47 percent, and Saharanpur at 71.25 percent. Ghaziabad ranks sixth with 70.34 percent, Pratapgarh seventh with 69.85 percent, Gorakhpur eighth with 69.67 percent, Hathras ninth with 69.58 percent, and Bijnor tenth with 69.18 percent.

Additionally, the Yogi government is actively identifying districts with lower distribution rates for tablets and smartphones and is working to expedite the distribution process in those areas.

