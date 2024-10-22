Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik hints that Eisha Singh has feelings for Avinash Mishra—Read more

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Alice Kaushik hints at Eisha Singh's feelings for Avinash Mishra, sparking playful conversations and highlighting the loyalty between Eisha and Avinash.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, aired on October 21, 2024, an exciting conversation unfolded between contestants Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. Alice, who shares a good friendship with both, hinted that Eisha might have feelings for Avinash, suggesting that a romantic connection was developing between them.

Alice confronted Avinash, stating that Eisha had expressed interest in him. However, this comment did not sit well with Eisha, who felt taken aback. Avinash later explained to Eisha that Alice’s remark was meant as a joke.

Alice's playful observation about Eisha and Avinash's body language sparked a lighthearted discussion among the trio. Avinash assured Alice that Eisha was aware of her comment, but Alice stood firm, explaining that she based her observation on how the two interacted. She later apologized, clarifying that she did not intend to create any awkwardness between them.

Adding to the playful atmosphere, Eisha told Avinash that she was wearing blue mascara that day. Avinash quipped if it was to match her white and blue outfit, hinting at a budding bond between them. The show’s makers even teased this new connection in the episode’s promotional material.

Throughout the season, Eisha has shown her loyalty to Avinash, especially during tense moments in the house. When other contestants accused him of being aggressive, Eisha stood up for her friend, defending him even under pressure. Her dedication to their friendship highlighted the importance of loyalty in challenging times.

As the drama unfolds in Bigg Boss 18, fans are eager to see how this potential romance develops and how Eisha’s unwavering support for Avinash will shape their bond in the coming episodes.

