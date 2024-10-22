IAF chief ACM AP Singh to lead IAF-UWM car rally from Hasimara to Guwahati tomorrow

Indian Air Force ACM AP Singh will drive the IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Hashimara to Guwahati. Flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the rally covers 7,000 km, celebrating IAF's 92nd anniversary and honouring Kargil's heroes while inspiring youth.

IAF chief ACM AP Singh to lead IAF UWM car rally from Hasimara to Guwahati tomorrow vkp
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Indian Air Force ACM AP Singh will be driving the IAF - Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Hashimara in West Bengal to Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday. 

Uttarakhand War Memorial chairman Tarun Vijay confirmed about the IAF Chief’s participation in the rally and driving the Jimney car. 

Arrived at Hasimara on Tuesday, the car rally will cover the remaining around 900 km next week. 

Flagged off by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh on October 1 from Delhi, the historic IAF — UWM car rally will cover a total of  7,000 km from Thoise to Tawang. 

The rally aims to inspire youth and pay tribute to fallen Bravehearts.

IAF adventure cell’s Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt is leading the team, which comprises serving IAF personnel and the Indian Army. Some of the veterans are also participating in the rally. 

This iconic rally is part of the IAF’s 92nd anniversary celebrations and coincides with the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. 

The team has been visiting war memorials en route to honour the nation’s bravehearts.

