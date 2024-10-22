India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant to keep wickets in second Test

India's Rishabh Pant will keep wickets in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. The 26-year-old had suffered a knee injury in the first Test but has recovered fully. Shubman Gill is also set to return to the team.

India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be the wicketkeeper for the second cricket Test against New Zealand. Although Pant suffered a knee injury during the first Test in Bengaluru, Doeschate stated that he has fully recovered.

Also read: India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

Pant sustained a knee injury during the first Test in Bengaluru after being hit by the ball off Ravindra Jadeja while keeping wickets, but he is now completely fit. He will continue as the wicketkeeper for the second Test in Pune, which will begin on Thursday (October 24) . Doeschate also indicated that Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test due to injury, is likely to return to the team.

Earlier reports suggested that Pant might miss the second Test and Dhruv Jurel would replace him as wicketkeeper. Despite his injury in the first Test, Pant scored 99 runs in the second innings. However, he experienced discomfort while running between the wickets. Dhruv Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties from the third day of the first Test.

With Gill's return, Doeschate hinted that KL Rahul might be dropped. He acknowledged the intense competition for spots in the middle order. While Sarfaraz Khan performed brilliantly in the first Test, scoring 150 in the second innings, Rahul struggled (0 & 12).

The Dutchman said: "Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test. I went to KL after the last Test (and) said how many balls do you play at (and) miss at? He didn't play at (and) miss at one ball and that's what tends to happen when you're not getting runs."

"There's certainly no concerns about KL, he's batting nicely, he's in a good mental space. But we are certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what's going to be best for the team,"

The second Test begins the day after tomorrow (October 24) in Pune. New Zealand won the first Test by eight wickets and leads the three-match series 1-0.

Also read: Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A in Australia

Latest Videos