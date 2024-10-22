5 Natural methods to treat cold without using medications

Learn how to manage and alleviate cold symptoms naturally without relying on medication.

Everyone suffers from colds and coughs this season, primarily due to weather changes and infections. A cold can be quite bothersome. These days, everyone relies on medication for relief, but the effects are often short-lived. However, it's said you can alleviate cold symptoms without medication. Let's find out how…

1. Inhale steam with a few drops of eucalyptus or mint leaves two to three times daily for cold relief.

2. Rest as much as possible when you have a cold. Excessive exercise or sweating can worsen symptoms.