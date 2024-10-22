5 Natural methods to treat cold without using medications
Learn how to manage and alleviate cold symptoms naturally without relying on medication.
Everyone suffers from colds and coughs this season, primarily due to weather changes and infections. A cold can be quite bothersome. These days, everyone relies on medication for relief, but the effects are often short-lived. However, it's said you can alleviate cold symptoms without medication. Let's find out how…
1. Inhale steam with a few drops of eucalyptus or mint leaves two to three times daily for cold relief.
2. Rest as much as possible when you have a cold. Excessive exercise or sweating can worsen symptoms.
3. Gargle with warm salt water or turmeric water for sore throat relief during a cold.
4. Honey can provide cold relief. Consuming honey with grated ginger, pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon can help reduce cold symptoms and boost your immune system. Avoid mixing honey with hot water, tea, or coffee.
5. Stay hydrated with warm water, especially during a cold. Warm water helps keep your body hydrated, supports mucus production, and promotes healing.