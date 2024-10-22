Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Kerala MLA Ramesh Chennithala met South superstar Suriya at Delhi airport, praising his socially conscious film "Jai Bhim" and calling him a responsible citizen. Suriya was promoting "Kanguva," releasing Nov 14, with Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Jagapathi Babu.

Kerala MLA Ramesh Chennithala happened to meet South Indian superstar Suriya at New Delhi airport on October 21. Chennithala took to social media to share photos and praised Suriya's socially conscious film "Jai Bhim" and hailed him as a responsible citizen. Suriya was in the capital promoting his upcoming movie "Kanguva," set to release on November 14.

"Chance meeting with South Superstar Surya today at Delhi airport ! His movie “Jai Bheem” is the only proof needed on him as an actor and a person with social responsibility!," Ramesh Chennithala captioned the photo on X.

"Kanguva," directed by Siva, boasts an ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the film promises to be an exciting period drama.

