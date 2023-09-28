Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jeet expecting arrival of second child with wife Mohna; Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty sends heartfelt wishes

    Jeet and wife Mohna Madnani are expecting their second child, sharing the joyful news through dreamy maternity photos, garnering warm wishes from fellow celebrities. Jeet, already a father to Nayanya, expressed excitement about becoming a parent again

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Bengali actor Jeet is basking in a downpour of good news! Following the tremendous success of his pan-India release, 'Chengiz,' the actor and his wife, Mohna Madnani, are gearing up to welcome their second child into their lives. Jeet shared the delightful news on his Instagram account by unveiling two captivating photos from Mohna's maternity photoshoot. The announcement was met with warm wishes from fellow celebrities like Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, and others.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Jeet, who is already a proud parent to their first child, Nayanya, born in 2012, is now eagerly anticipating the arrival of their new family member. The couple posted enchanting snapshots from the maternity shoot to share the joyous news. The first photo was accompanied by a caption that read, "We are extremely happy to share this news with you all that we are expecting our next child soon. Keep us in your prayers. #NavanyaMadnani (sic)."

    In their second set of photos, Jeet and Mohna playfully shared, "It’s said 'When you have one child you become a Parent, and when you have more than one you become a Referee,' looking forward to the more playful days ahead. #NavanyaMadnani P.S. couldn't resist sharing this set of pics as well. May your love keep pouring."

    The heartwarming news was greeted with heartfelt congratulations from the likes of Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, Raj Chakrabarty, Oindrila Sen, Vikram Chatterjee, and many others, as they extended their warm wishes to the happy couple.

