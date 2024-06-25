Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...'

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik had an unpleasant altercation with his fellow contender, Deepak Chaurasiya.

YouTuber Armaan Malik has been making news since his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 alongside his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. On the first day, he discussed how he fell in love with both of his spouses and married within 7 days. While his relationships with both of his spouses had sparked speculation, Armaan recently discussed his personality, which could ignite yet another round of controversy for the YouTube star. He also just had an unpleasant altercation with his fellow contender, Deepak Chaurasiya.

Armaan Malik and Deepak Chaurasiya's fight

In a video that has gone viral online, Armaan Malik and Deepak Chaurasiya are seen fighting. It started when Deepak noticed Payal hinting at something to Armaan, which annoyed the journalist. Deepak advised Armaan not to play double games on the television. He further added that it appears Armaan is in the house to burn everyone.

Later, he asked the YouTuber to take less unnecessary footage which escalated into a major argument, and Deepak stated, "Aap jaise log mere office me aayein na to 2 km door rok diye jayein." Armaan responded to him, "Aap jaise log mere ghar pe aaye na, wo vhi bahar khade rehte hain."

Deepak Chaurasia is on Fire 🔥



Deepak Chaurasia to Armaan Malik: Aap Jaise Log mere Office ke 2 km Pahele hi Rok diye jate hai 🤣



Ab Deepak Chaurasia Bigg Boss Contestant lag raha hai 🤣#DeepakChaurasia #ArmaanMalik #BiggbossOTT3 #BiggBoss #LuvKataria #VishalPandey… pic.twitter.com/ehxhNOV00h — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) June 24, 2024

About Armaan Malik and Deepak Chaurasiya

Armaan Malik is a YouTuber who is known for having two wives. Deepak Chaurasiya is a Hindi journalist and anchor.

