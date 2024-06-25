Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding

    In an Instagram video, Anant Ambani was seen leaving Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai house, Shivshakti, after personally inviting them to his wedding which will be on July 12, 2024.

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant next month. The wedding preparations have begun, and it appears that Ajay Devgn and Kajol were among the first Bollywood celebs invited to the event. On Monday night, videos emerged online of the groom-to-be visiting Ajay and Kajol's home, making sure he personally invites them.

    In an Instagram video, Anant Ambani was seen leaving Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai house, Shivshakti, after personally inviting them to his wedding. The businessman was seen leaving the residence amid strong security. He was sighted at Ajay and Kajol's residence immediately after his mother, Nita Ambani, attended Kashi Vishwanath Temple to present Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation and seek God's blessings.

    Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian male wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

    The video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

    About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

    Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will marry on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Guests have begun getting the 'Save The Date' invitation, which is a traditional red and gold card that contains some information about the three-day event.

    The wedding ceremonies will begin on July 12 and the first ritual will be the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding celebration. The clothing code is Indian traditional. Shubh Aashirwad will take place on July 13, with an Indian formal dress code. The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, with an Indian stylish dress code. All these wedding functions will be held at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless' ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless'

    SHOCKING: Actor Danny Denzongpa owns India's third-largest beer band with annual turnover of Rs 200 crore RKK

    SHOCKING: Actor Danny Denzongpa owns India's third-largest beer band with annual turnover of Rs 200 crore

    Monkey Man': CBFC allegedly obstructs Dev Patel's movie to be released in India; Read on ATG

    'Monkey Man': CBFC allegedly obstructs Dev Patel's movie to be released in India; Read on

    'My wife is getting married, and the groom is....' Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty wedding with wife Anuja again anr

    'My wife is getting married, & groom is....' Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty surprises fans with THIS news

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 3 hours; Orange alert until June 29 for coastal districts vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 3 hours; Orange alert until June 29 for coastal districts

    Mortal remains of CRPF jawan killed in Naxal attack brought to Kerala; Last rites today june 25 anr

    Mortal remains of CRPF jawan killed in Naxal attack brought to Kerala; Last rites today

    Dengue cases rise in Bengaluru: Over 1,000 infected in 20 days; BBMP chief Tushar Girinath among victims vkp

    Dengue cases rise in Bengaluru: Over 1,000 infected in 20 days; BBMP chief Tushar Girinath among victims

    Who is Rachit Singh? Actor said to be dating Huma Qureshi RKK

    Who is Rachit Singh? Actor said to be dating Huma Qureshi

    Kerala: KSU's statewide education strike today June 25 2024 over Plus One seat shortage anr

    Kerala: KSU's statewide education strike today over Plus One seat shortage

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon