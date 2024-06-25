WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding

In an Instagram video, Anant Ambani was seen leaving Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai house, Shivshakti, after personally inviting them to his wedding which will be on July 12, 2024.

Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant next month. The wedding preparations have begun, and it appears that Ajay Devgn and Kajol were among the first Bollywood celebs invited to the event. On Monday night, videos emerged online of the groom-to-be visiting Ajay and Kajol's home, making sure he personally invites them.

In an Instagram video, Anant Ambani was seen leaving Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai house, Shivshakti, after personally inviting them to his wedding. The businessman was seen leaving the residence amid strong security. He was sighted at Ajay and Kajol's residence immediately after his mother, Nita Ambani, attended Kashi Vishwanath Temple to present Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation and seek God's blessings.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian male wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

The video

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will marry on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Guests have begun getting the 'Save The Date' invitation, which is a traditional red and gold card that contains some information about the three-day event.

The wedding ceremonies will begin on July 12 and the first ritual will be the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding celebration. The clothing code is Indian traditional. Shubh Aashirwad will take place on July 13, with an Indian formal dress code. The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, with an Indian stylish dress code. All these wedding functions will be held at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

Latest Videos