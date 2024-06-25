Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange takes US plea deal, walks free

    Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, was granted bail by the High Court in London and released from custody at Stansted Airport on Monday. This development followed his agreement to plead guilty to a charge of conspiring to disclose classified US national defense documents.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange takes US plea deal, walks free anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, was released from Belmarsh prison in the UK on Monday. His release came after he was expected to plead guilty this week to charges of violating US espionage laws. This agreement concluded his imprisonment in the UK and enabled him to return to his home country of Australia. The 52-year-old agreed to admit guilt to a single charge of conspiring to disclose classified US national defense documents.

    Assange had been held in the UK for five years, contesting extradition sought by the US for disclosing military secrets. In June 2022, the UK government authorized his extradition. He is set to appear in a US court on Wednesday (local time).

    "Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there", WikiLeaks tweeted.
    WikiLeaks announced that Assange was granted bail by the High Court in London and subsequently released at Stansted Airport in the afternoon. He boarded a plane and departed the UK.

    WikiLeaks said, "This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations. This created the space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalised. We will provide more information as soon as possible."

    The statement read, "After more than five years in a 2x3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars."

    "WikiLeaks published groundbreaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people's right to know," it said. 
     

    He is anticipated to receive a 62-month prison sentence, which includes credit for the five years he spent incarcerated in the UK. As a result, he is poised to return to his homeland of Australia.

    In 2010, WikiLeaks published a vast trove of classified US military documents from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, marking the largest security breaches in US military history. The release comprised over 700,000 documents, including diplomatic cables and battlefield reports.

    Assange was indicted by a US federal grand jury in 2019 on 18 charges related to WikiLeaks' disclosure of national security documents.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lashkar-e-Taiba associate Qari Idris dies after mysterious needle attack by unknown men in PoJK: Reports snt

    Lashkar-e-Taiba associate Qari Idris dies after mysterious needle attack by unknown men in PoJK: Reports

    Korean Air flight drops 26,900 feet in 15 mins; passengers suffer from nosebleeds, ear pain (WATCH) gcw

    Korean Air flight drops 26,900 feet in 15 mins; passengers suffer from nosebleeds, ear pain (WATCH)

    Singapore SHOCKER! Man dies due to cardiac arrest after winning $4 million at Marina Bay Sands casino (WATCH) snt

    Singapore SHOCKER! Man dies due to cardiac arrest after winning $4 million at Marina Bay Sands casino (WATCH)

    India UAE strengthen ties with key discussions on economy, fintech, and regional issues; check details AJR

    India, UAE strengthen ties with key discussions on economy, fintech, and regional issues; check details

    About 20 bodies found after massive fire at South Korea battery plant; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    South Korea factory fire: 20 bodies found after massive blaze in battery plant in Seoul; WATCH dramatic video

    Recent Stories

    Delhi water crisis: Atishi hospitalised after blood sugar levels drop during hunger strike AAP shares health update gcw

    Atishi hospitalised after blood sugar levels drop during hunger strike, AAP shares health update

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 421 June 25 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 421 June 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...'

    Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 3 hours; Orange alert until June 29 for coastal districts vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 3 hours; Orange alert until June 29 for coastal districts

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon