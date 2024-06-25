Atishi hospitalised after blood sugar levels drop during hunger strike, AAP shares health update

In a post on 'X', the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the 43-year-old water minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital after her blood sugar level dropped to 36. She began her hunger strike on June 21 amid a prolonged heatwave in Delhi, has demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Haryana release water for the national capital.

The health of Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, deteriorated on the fourth day of her fast on Monday after which she was hospitalised at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. On social media, a video of her being carried on a stretcher inside the ambulance has gone viral.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj provided an update on Atishi's health, stating that her blood sugar level had plummeted to 36 and that she was subsequently instructed to be monitored in the hospital.

According to the party, Atishi's blood sugar level had dropped by 28 units on the fourth day of the hunger strike compared to the first. This was discovered during her medical examinations.

Atishi's weight and blood pressure were dropping quickly, according to a statement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which LNJP Hospital physicians deemed "dangerous."

Why is AAP leader Atishi on hunger strike?

Atishi started her indefinite hunger strike on Friday in Bhogal, south Delhi, to increase pressure on Haryana to provide more water. The minister continued by claiming that 28 lakh people in Delhi were impacted since Haryana has been providing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi over the last two weeks compared to their 613 MGD share.

Atishi said in a video message from the site of her "Jal Satyagrah" in south Delhi's Bhogal that she would not eat anything until Haryana supplies additional water for the city's 28 lakh residents, many of whom she claimed were experiencing a water crisis. She went into her fifth day of fast on Tuesday, and because of her low blood sugar, she was sent to the hospital.

