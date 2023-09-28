Samantha Ruth Prabhu crosses 30 Million on Instagram; puts up special post to celebrate the occassion

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrated crossing 30 million Instagram followers with a heartfelt post while on a break from acting. The 'Khushi' actor is currently travelling across Europe

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently celebrated a significant milestone on her Instagram account by surpassing 30 million followers. The actress, known for her exceptional performances and roles in Telugu and Tamil commercial films, made a memorable impact with her portrayal of the antagonist Raji in her debut OTT project, The Family Man Season 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media presence has been impressive, making her one of the most followed Indian cinema celebrities across major platforms. Her Instagram achievement of reaching 30 million followers solidifies her status as one of the most followed stars from the South film industry on the platform.

To express her gratitude and joy for this remarkable milestone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Austria, took to her Instagram Stories to share a beautiful picture of herself against the backdrop of an ancient building. Her caption simply read, "30 Million ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In the photograph, Samantha appears stunning as always, dressed in an off-white printed oversized sweatshirt paired with brown trousers. She completed her look with a stylish blue hat, white sneakers, and her signature sunglasses.

Samantha's career has taken a brief hiatus, allowing her to focus on her personal healing journey. Her last on-screen appearance was in the romantic drama "Kushi," in which she starred alongside popular actor Vijay Deverakonda. Following the film's success, Samantha decided to take a break from her acting career and has since been spending her time traveling.

However, before her hiatus, Samantha wrapped up shooting for "Citadel," an Indian spin-off of the renowned Amazon Prime Video spy thriller series. Directed by the same team behind "The Family Man," Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the project features Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as the male lead. "Citadel" is eagerly anticipated and is expected to hit screens at the beginning of 2024.