Why is Salman Khan unmarried at 58? Salim Khan explains

Entertainment
For over three decades, Salman Khan has reigned supreme as one of the greatest stars in the Indian cinema business.
While his admirers are always excited to see him on TV, one question that every fan has is 'Why is the celebrity still single at 58'.
Salman's admirers have supported him through difficult periods in his career prior to 2009 and his legal battles.
So, why has the star avoided marriage? Salman's father, Salim Khan, offers an intriguing perspective on the matter.
Salim Khan said about Salman, “He easily enters into relationships, but he lacks the courage to get married. He has a very simple nature and gets attracted easily."
"However, he always wonders whether the woman can manage a family like his mother does.”
Salim Khan stated that Salman always seeks the attributes and features that his mother possesses in the women he dates.
Salim Khan continued, "He wants the lady he marries to be as loyal to her husband and children as his mother was. She should prepare meals for the kids."
"Assist them get ready, and make sure their schoolwork is completed." However, this is not simple in today's world. This explains why Salman has yet to find a bride to marry.