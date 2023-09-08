Jawan Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh's film earns Rs 150 Cr, beats Pathaan to become highest opener of all time

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's latest film, Jawan, has beaten Pathaan, which minted Rs 57 crore nett on its first day to become the highest opener of all time in Bollywood. The film collected more than Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has surpassed all box office records with the biggest opening ever in Bollywood. After outselling Pathaan in advance booking, Jawan has broken its record by generating over Rs 75 crore nett in India on day one for all languages. According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned Rs 75 crore in Hindi nett following a record-breaking advance booking.

Pathaan, on the other hand, made a net profit of Rs 57 crore on its first day. Jawan, directed by Atlee, premiered in theatres worldwide on Janmashtami (September 7). According to trade reports, the film collected more than Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office. 'Jawan' is now the biggest opener of Bollywood of all time.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in Jawan. The film's first screening began at 6 a.m., amid wild celebrations. The film saw an overall occupancy of 58.67 per cent in the Hindi version on Thursday. Chennai witnessed the highest occupancy with 81 per cent.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala mentioned on X (formerly known as Twitter) that 'Jawan' is looking at Rs 150 crore plus Day 1 opening worldwide (sic)."

Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director who attended the Jawan screening on Monday night, was all praise for the "massy" film. Sharing the review on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mukesh wrote: “Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message."

About Jawan:

'Jawan' was released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7, 2023. It was directed by Atlee and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.

The film is expected to be a financial success, with SRK playing both an intelligence officer and a robber. Filming was place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.