    Jawan: Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film gets thumbs up from fans and audiences

    Jawan: Fans go berserk over Deepika Padukone’s film cameo, wishing her part never ended. The film has been lauded as a masterpiece on social media platform X. 

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone fans can't get enough of her appearance in Jawan, which has finally been released. With the film's release today, the Internet has gone crazy about Deepika's appearance, praising her exceptional screen presence and the evergreen heated chemistry between Deepika and SRK. While SRK and his seven incarnations are undoubtedly the centre of attention, fans can't help but like Deepika Padukone's character, who appears in a prolonged cameo. 

    Deepika's appearance was a significant fan moment since not only was their most recent film, 'Pathaan,' a smash hit, but their prior blockbuster outings, 'Om Shanti Om,' and 'Chennai Express,' have shown the duo is the 'IT' couple on-screen. Fans couldn't help but notice their endearing relationship and Deepika's acting abilities this time around.

    Shah Rukh Khan took to X, formerly called Twitter, to express his gratitude towards his fan club and every member of the audience who has so enthusiastically gone to watch his film 'Jawan'. The post read, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan (sic)."

    ‘Jawan’ has been liked by almost everyone who has watched the film. The film has been lauded as a masterpiece on social media platform X. Our review reads, “Jawan stands out from the others in its treatment and execution. Shah Rukh moulds himself to become the medium for Atlee’s blockbuster screen vision and the camera plays with the actor like a muse with his mentor every time he walks into a frame.”

    The film is a commercial entertainer and is making huge waves across the country, more so owning to Deepika's special cameo. On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in mammoth of projects of 'Kalki AD 2898' and 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

    About Jawan
    'Jawan,' the much-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan flick, is officially in theatres today, September 7. It is directed by Atlee and stars SRK in the major role. Anirudh Ravichander created the film's music. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Sreejeta Bhattacharya all appear in the film, with Deepika Padukone making a prolonged cameo.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
