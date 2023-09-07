Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others salary OUT; see details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan cast salary revealed: Let's take a look at the fees of Jawan cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone,Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a cameo besides a lot of other actors in crucial roles. 

    Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a lengthy sabbatical with Pathaan and delivered a blockbuster. Now, the actor is preparing to spread his charm again with his much-anticipated flick, Jawan. This time, the actor teamed up with South filmmaker Atlee to create a massy entertainment. In addition to Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, the film has a slew of other actors in pivotal parts. 

    Shah Rukh Khan: He played the double role. According to reports, the actor demanded over Rs 100 crore for his role in Atlee's film. In addition, he will get a hefty 60% share of the earnings.

    Nayanthara: 'Jawan' marks Nayanthara's début in the Hindi film industry. The South Indian actress was reportadely paid Rs 10 crore for her role in the film.

    Vijay Sethupathi: The Tamil star has had a remarkable career so far and is eager to exhibit his prowess on film once again with 'Jawan'. According to reports, the actor took a payment of roughly Rs 21 crore for his role in the film.
     

    Deepika Padukone: She makes a cameo appearance in the film. It is said that the actress took home the salary somewhere in between 15-30 crores. 

    Sanya Malhotra: She is another member of the cast and first time featuring with SRK in the first time. For her part in the film, she is getting Rs 3 crore.
     

    Priyamani: After collaborating on 'Chennai Express,' Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan are reuniting for this project. According to reports, the actress got Rs 2 crore for her role in the film. 

    Sunil Grover: He has come a long way since working with Kapil Sharma. He is a cast of the 'Jawan' and receives Rs 75 lakh.

    Yogi Babu: He has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in his hit movie Chennai Express before Jawan. Yogi Babu has been offered 35 lakh rupees to work in this movie.
     

