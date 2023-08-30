Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer star Rajinikanth in Bengaluru visits Raghavendra temple and BMTC bus depot (Photos and videos)

    Actor Rajinikanth surprised his fans on August 29 by visiting the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) depot. He also visited the Raghavendra temple after 'Jailer' success.

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 7:40 AM IST

    Rajinikanth landed in Bengaluru on Tuesday (August 29) and paid his respects at the Raghavendra temple. The superstar's visit comes when his film 'Jailer' performs well at the box office. Earlier in the day, the actor visited Bengaluru's BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) and recalled his time as a conductor.

    The actor worked as a bus operator in Bengaluru before making a career in movies. He was given responsibility for route 10A at that time by the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS, now BMTC). A top official said nobody at BMTC knew about the actor's visit. The official explained to The Hindu that it was an unplanned visit. He engaged with our team, including depot workers, conductors, and drivers. He may feel nostalgic because he formerly served as a conductor for the depot's buses.

    Rajini also visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Gandhi Bazar and offered prayers. A recent viral video showed the actor performing pooja inside the temple in Bengaluru.

    Jailer's Box Office Reports: 
    Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, was released on August 10. It has had an incredible run at the box office and is on track to surpass the Rs 600-crore mark internationally. The movie is projected to play continuously in theatres till Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited movie, "Jawan," opens on September 7.

    About Jailer
    Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer' is a commercial action film starring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The movie features, Vinayyakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi. The film also starred Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. Sun Pictures produced Jailer, and the renowned Anirudh Ravichander created the soundtrack. The technical staff also includes cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 8:30 AM IST
