    Shah Rukh Khan amplifies party mode; 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song from 'Jawan' is out now

    After releasing the teaser of the Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song yesterday took audiences by surprise, the makers ended anticipation as the Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song is out now. The song has the infectious energy of Shah Rukh Khan with velvety dance moves as well.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    The recent #AskSRK session by Shah Rukh Khan surprised the netizens and fans as the superstar revealed a glimpse of the next song from his highly anticipated film, Jawan. Building up the anticipation, the makers released additional glimpses of the third song through a teaser, leaving the audience waiting for its release. Finally, the wait is over as the 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song is here and ready to make the nation groove.

    The 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song has lived up to its promise of delivering a heart-thumping party number. With the release, it has cast a spell on us, captivating us with SRK's magical charm and infectious energy. This trendsetter dance moves in the song are irresistible, making us want to hit the dance floor. Furthermore, the song has been released in three unique languages, ensuring the party vibes are kept intact.

    In its Hindi version, "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya" is composed by the prolific Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. The talented trio of Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to this foot-tapping song, beautifully choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The Telugu version, also titled "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya," features Anirudh Ravichander's composition, with lyrics penned by the acclaimed Oscar-winning lyricist, Chandrabose. Sreerama Chandra, Rakshita Suresh, and Anirudh Ravichander have added their vocals to this energetic party number, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

    After enjoying the success of Pathaan, global heartthrob and King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his next film, which is co-written and directed by Atlee. Apparently, Jawan also marks the big Bollywood debut of Maverick South director Atlee Kumar in Bollywood. Jawan is backed and bankrolled by his wife, Gauri Khan, alongside Gaurav Verma under his banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Alongside SRK, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. It is slated and set to have a theatrical release on September 7 this year.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
