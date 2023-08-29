Onam 2023: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal drops video post with warm wishes for fans

Veteran actor and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has wished fans a Happy Onam 2023 via his Instagram viral video post. Look at the VIRAL video post by the 'Jailer' star on his official Instagram handle, which shows him in an all-white traditional outfit giving out warm wishes to fans.

Onam is marked and celebrated with great joy and pomp amongst the Keralites. On this auspicious occasion, making it more unforgettable and memorable for his fans, the nuanced and globally prominent Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has extended festive greetings to all his fans on Instagram. Mohanlal is a big name in the South film industry. He is considered one of the finest and most nuanced superstars who recently won the hearts of his fans with a remarkable performance in the Rajinikanth-led action-thriller-drama Tamil film Jailer.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Mohanlal dropped a heart-warming video of himself in a traditional white Kasavu Mundu with a white kurta. He walks in style and royally by displaying his authentic Onam special attire to fans in his house towards the verandah and, finally, sits down to make a pookkalam (flower rangoli) with white, red, purple and yellow flower petals. With a radiant smile and charming charisma, Mohanlal sits down and makes the pookkalam. After completing the pookkalam rangoli in his house, he sits down and wishes his fans a joyous and prosperous happiest Onam 2023. The video was posted by Mohanlal on his official Instagram account an hour back and has now gone VIRAL on social media, with fans also showering their abundance of love and Onam wishes in the form of heart and smiley emojis for the eminent Malayalam superstar, which is unmissable.

Check the VIRAL video post of Mohanlal wishing his fans and followers a joyous Onam 2023 here:

Yesterday, Mohanlal took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. He dropped a dapper picture of himself in traditional Kasavu Mundu with white kurta attire, sitting near the Pookkalam rangoli, wishing his fans a happy Onam.

