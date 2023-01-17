Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said (WATCH)

    Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa appeared in a new video together, enjoying the sunset. Fans lauded their relationship and encouraged them to date. 

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    Actor Shehnaaz Gill and popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa spent an evening watching the sunset together. On Monday, they shared a fun video of themselves sitting near a glass wall viewing the sea on Instagram. They were sitting next to each other in a room in the video.

    Shehnaaz and Guru Randhawa leaned on one other as they watched the sunset and shared a good moment with many laughs. They also faked being chilly and huddled together. Guru was taken aback when Shehnaaz mocked and struck him on the head.

    Also Read: Kartik Aaryan creates a new milestone as he rings in Makar Sankranti with one lakh fans

    In the video, Shehnaaz wore a white shirt and blue denim as she sat bare feet. On the other hand, the singer opted for a black sweater, pants and white sneakers. He captioned the video, "What a lovely sunset #moonrise (red heart emoji). Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz (collision symbol emoji)."

    Reacting to the post, one fan said, "Chemistry hain bhai chemistry (There is chemistry). It will not be a surprise to see these two in a big project in future." "Their chemistry, so natural and real," read a comment. "Kitne cute lagte ho abhi toh date karlo yaar (You both look so cute, now date please)."

     Shehnaaz and Guru recently collaborated on the song video Mood Rise. It was released earlier this month. Guru posted a preview of the song on Instagram with the statement, "#MoonRise Featuring @shehnaazgill is now availa

    Also Read: Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday

    The audio version of the song, released last year, earned a lot of affection from fans. Guru wrote and sang the song, which depicts the romantic connection between Shehnaaz and him. Guru's music album Man of the Moon includes the tune.

    Shehnaaz will next be seen in the family comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan. She will also be seen in the forthcoming comedy flick 100%. Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi also appear in the film. Guru will be making his acting debut alongside Anupam Kher in the forthcoming comedy flick Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 7:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH vma

    Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club vma

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility' vma

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility'

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire' vma

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire'

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey' vma

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey'

    Recent Stories

    Millet recipes that are must-have to stay healthy in winters vma

    Millet recipes that are must-have to stay healthy in winters

    Three curd-based face masks to restore moisture in your skin vma

    Three curd-based face masks to restore moisture in your skin

    Daily Horoscope for January 17 2023 Gemini Virgo Aries Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 17, 2023: Superb day for Gemini, Leo; be cautious Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for January 17 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football 'Made in Argentina': Fans thrilled to see Aguero imitate Messi celebration after scoring on return in Pique Kings League snt

    'Made in Argentina': Fans thrilled to see Aguero imitate Messi's celebration after scoring in Kings League

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon