Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said (WATCH)

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa appeared in a new video together, enjoying the sunset. Fans lauded their relationship and encouraged them to date.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill and popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa spent an evening watching the sunset together. On Monday, they shared a fun video of themselves sitting near a glass wall viewing the sea on Instagram. They were sitting next to each other in a room in the video.

Shehnaaz and Guru Randhawa leaned on one other as they watched the sunset and shared a good moment with many laughs. They also faked being chilly and huddled together. Guru was taken aback when Shehnaaz mocked and struck him on the head.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan creates a new milestone as he rings in Makar Sankranti with one lakh fans

In the video, Shehnaaz wore a white shirt and blue denim as she sat bare feet. On the other hand, the singer opted for a black sweater, pants and white sneakers. He captioned the video, "What a lovely sunset #moonrise (red heart emoji). Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz (collision symbol emoji)."

Reacting to the post, one fan said, "Chemistry hain bhai chemistry (There is chemistry). It will not be a surprise to see these two in a big project in future." "Their chemistry, so natural and real," read a comment. "Kitne cute lagte ho abhi toh date karlo yaar (You both look so cute, now date please)."

Shehnaaz and Guru recently collaborated on the song video Mood Rise. It was released earlier this month. Guru posted a preview of the song on Instagram with the statement, "#MoonRise Featuring @shehnaazgill is now availa

Also Read: Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday

The audio version of the song, released last year, earned a lot of affection from fans. Guru wrote and sang the song, which depicts the romantic connection between Shehnaaz and him. Guru's music album Man of the Moon includes the tune.

Shehnaaz will next be seen in the family comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan. She will also be seen in the forthcoming comedy flick 100%. Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi also appear in the film. Guru will be making his acting debut alongside Anupam Kher in the forthcoming comedy flick Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.