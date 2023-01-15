Kartik Aaryan creates a new milestone as he rings in Makar Sankranti with one lakh fans

Finally, after a long wait and anticipation, the fans and audiences are in for a treat. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada trailer was unveiled in Mumbai a few days back. Now the Shehzada Kartik has created a new feat by ringing in Makar Sankranti with one lakh fans in Rann of Kutch.

After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with stellar acting chops in his recent films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has become a globally prominent Bollywood superstar.

His acting graph and performances so far has proven his mettle and credibility as a versatile performer that can pull off any diverse kind of role smoothly with finesse and nuance. Today, he is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry. He is an actor and global superstar who needs no further introduction. Before the trailer launched, the makers and stars had been teasing audiences and fans constantly with the stills, posters, and looks of the lead stars from the film. Nonetheless, it successfully piqued the curiosity of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon fans across the globe.

ALSO READ: Taaza Khabar star Bhuvan Bam opens up about acting aspirations; hopes 'Bollywood will take him seriously'

After Luka Chuppi (2019), Shehzada marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Shehzada, the film, is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada, the film, is a big gift, especially for the fans of Kartik and Kriti, who had been eagerly waiting to see them together on the screens.

Following the film's trailer release in Mumbai, the lead actors traveled to Jalandhar for a memorable Lohri celebration. The next destination was Rann of Kutch to celebrate Makar Sankranti with fans and create history.

The Shehzada got a warm welcome with open arms & the festival of kites just got merrier with his presence. Kartik's mere presence lit up the entire Rann of Kutch so much that the auspicious kites festival got celebrated with 1 Lakh fans.

The Shehzada himself flew kites with international Kite flyers. His personal one was one of a kind which is unmissable. The fans danced their hearts out, and hooted for the Shehzada. This grand celebration was a treat to watch for all. It is a historic moment in Bollywood as one has never heard of or witnessed an event like this.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella 2023: 5 popular songs fans would want star singer to perform

Shehzada got directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film boasts an ensemble star cast with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The music is by Pritam. The film got produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan. The film hits the screens on 10th February 2023.