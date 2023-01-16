Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey'

    In a recent candid sit-down interview with globally renowned singing icon Kelly Clarkson, the 'Sucker for You' singer and global superstar Nick Jonas opened up on their decision of a grand welcoming home bash for daughter Malti Marie Jonas. He also spilled beans on how their daughter went through a wild journey.

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    The much-loved global power couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, welcomed their adorable baby girl Malti Marie Jonas in January last year via surrogacy. The #Nickyanka fandom, with their families and friends, were also excited and overjoyed with this news. 

    To celebrate daughter Malti Marie Jonas's first birthday real-life couple planned and organized a lavish birthday bash. For those unaware, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti was in the NICU for about ninety to hundred days after her birth due to severe complications.

    The proud father and globally prominent singer and star Nick Jonas recently made his stary appearance at the Kelly Clarkson show. During the candid conversation with the global singing icon, he revealed the main reason behind ringing in their daughter Malti's birthday in style. During this interview with Kelly Clarkson, Nick said, "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in early part of her life. So, we had to celebrate in style."

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas via surrogacy last January. The couple took to Instagram to announce the same to their followers and fans. They wrote a joint statement on Instagram. Their statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    However, due to problems at birth, Malti Marie Jonas spent nearly 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). In a touching note on Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra opened up about their difficult days as parents. She said, "After 100-plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith. And, while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home. We want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let us get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
