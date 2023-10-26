Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Preity Zinta coming back to Mumbai? Actress purchases lavish apartment worth Rs 17.1 crores in Bandra

    Best known for giving nuanced performances in films like Salaam Namaste, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and so on, Preity Zinta has reportedly purchased an extravagant and plush new apartment in her old building at Pali Hill in Bandra worth Rs 17.1 crores.

    Preity Zinta last appeared alongside Sunny Deol in the 2018 film Bhaiyaji Superhit. She tied the knot to businessman Gene Goodenough in February 2016. The Bollywood actress is living in Los Angeles, USA. The couple are also parents to their twins, Gia and Jai, whom they welcomed in 2021. Now, the actress has sparked speculations that she is moving to India as she has purchased a new apartment worth Rs. 17.01 crores.

    As per the documents from IndexTap.com accessed by Money Control, the Koi Mil Gaya actress has purchased a luxury apartment in the Pali Hill locality of Bandra in Mumbai. The building is reportedly in the same one where Preity used to live in earlier. The luxurious new apartment is spread over an area of 1,474 square foot and has two reserved parking spots.

    Meanwhile, Preity Zinta has been enjoying her life with her husband and kids in the City of Angels. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share glimpses of her life in the coastal town. The Kal Ho Na Ho star delighted her fans with two charming and adorable beachside family photos. Preity exuded elegance while enjoying in the sun with her little munchkins. Wearing black beachwear, complemented by minimal makeup and stylish glasses, proving that she is a talented actress and a fashionable mom who never leaves a chance to enjoy precious moments with her family.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Earlier in September 2023, Preity Zinta shared an adorable picture on her Instagram story post. The photo offered a glimpse of her kids, Jai and Gia, enjoying a playdate with Malti Marie Jonas, Priyanka and Nick's daughter. The picture featured the names of her twins and daughter of Priyanka, Malti's name written on chocolate cookies and captioned, "Generation Next." On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also shared pictures of the three kids enjoying their time together on her story.

