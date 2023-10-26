Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, seeks blessings ahead of her latest film release (Photos)

    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Ahead of Tejas release, Kangana Ranaut aka Tejas Gill sought blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. The film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After a lengthy wait, Tejas is finally due to hit theatres tomorrow, and Kangana Ranaut is doing everything she can to make it a success. Now, in the spirit of patriotism, the actress has visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek the Lord's blessings for the film's success. 
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to see Ram Janmabhoomi. She was seen in an Orange saree.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Furthermore, Kangana's visit to Ram Mandir is significant since the famed heavenly temple plays an essential part in the film.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While expressing her joy, the actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted several photos from the temple with the caption -

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "आओ मेरे राम।
    वाह! मैं श्री हरि विष्णु की कृपापात्र हूँ, उनकी भक्त हूँ और आज मुझपे उनकी इतनी कृपा हुई कि मुझे श्री हरि विष्णु अवतार परम पूजनीय, महान धनुर्धारी, तेजस्वी योधा, तपस्वी राजा, मरियादापुरुषोत्तम श्री राम जन्मभूमि के दर्शन करने को मिले।
    मेरी फ़िल्म तेजस में रामजन्मभूमि की विशेष भूमिका है, तो ऐसा मन हुआ की राम लल्ला के दर्शन करूँ, धन्य भाग मेरे राम
    मेरे राम
    मेरे राम …"

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For the caption, she wrote, "Come my Ram. Wow! I am blessed by Sri Hari Vishnu, his devotee and today I was blessed so much that I got to visit Sri Hari Vishnu incarnation, great Dhanurdhari, Tejasvi Yodha, Tapasvi Raja, Mariyadapurushottam Sri Ram Janmabhoomi. Ramjanmabhoomi plays a special role in my film Tejas, so I felt like visiting Ram Lalla, blessed part my Ram My Ram My Ram (sic)."
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut recently stated that she is 'anxious' about the release of her movie, not because she is worried about the film itself, but because of the 'bad PR' that occurs around the release date of her film. The actor is presently anticipating the release of Tejas, in which she plays an Air Force Pilot.

    article_image8

    Tejas, produced by RSVP, stars Kangana Ranaut in the title role. The film, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is set to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.
     

