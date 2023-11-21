Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das bags award for comedy; shares it with Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls

    Indian comedian Vir Das clinches the International Emmy for Comedy with "Vir Das: Landing" on Netflix, sharing the honor with "Derry Girls." He hails it as a milestone for Indian comedy and credits Netflix for global resonance

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das bags award for comedy; shares it with Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls ATG
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    Indian comedian Vir Das emerged victorious at the International Emmy Awards 2023, securing the prestigious International Emmy for Comedy. The accolade was bestowed upon him for his widely acclaimed Netflix special, "Vir Das: Landing." The category saw a unique tie as Das shared the honor with the third season of the popular series "Derry Girls." Notably, both titles faced tough competition from France’s "Le Flambeau" and Argentina’s "El Encargado," making the win a remarkable achievement.

    The official announcement came via the International Emmy Awards handle on X (previously Twitter), declaring, "We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to 'Vir Das: Landing' produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix #iemmyWIN." Accompanying the announcement was a picture of the triumphant Vir Das, eliciting a wave of congratulations from fans and industry peers alike.

    Expressing his thoughts on the win, Vir Das shared, “This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honor that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for ‘Vir Das: Landing’ in the ‘Comedy Category’ is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole." He expressed gratitude to Netflix, Akash Sharma, and Reg Tigerman for their contributions to making "Vir Das: Landing" a standout success. Das acknowledged the significance of the global resonance of his work and recognized Netflix's pivotal role in facilitating the growth of Indian narratives on an international stage.

     

    The International Emmy Awards ceremony unfolded in New York City on November 20, providing a platform for global recognition of outstanding talent. While Vir Das celebrated his triumph, fellow nominee Shefali Shah faced a loss in her category. She lost the Emmy to Mexican actress Karla Souza, honored for her compelling performance in the series ‘La Ca­da [Dive].’ The competitive field also included nominees Connie Nielsen for the Danish project "The Dreamer, Becoming Karen Blixen," and Billie Piper in "I Hate Suzie Too."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Vir Das expressed enthusiasm about the journey that led him from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade. He highlighted the challenges and rewards of this transformative journey, emphasizing Netflix's instrumental role in supporting diverse narratives. With a vision for the continued exploration of varied storytelling, Das celebrated India's presence on the international stage, from Noida to the International Emmys.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
