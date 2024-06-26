Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Infertility in men: Why male infertility is on the rise? Tips to better your chances through IVF

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that around 40% of male infertility is linked to men, 40% to women, and the remaining 20% is a combined issue of both partners. Some sources even claim that male factors may contribute to 50% of infertility cases. 

    Infertility in men: Why male infertility is on the rise? Tips to better your chances through IVF RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Infertility is a growing concern worldwide, and an often overlooked aspect of this issue is male infertility. Historically, reproductive challenges were predominantly attributed to women, but modern research highlights a significant rise in male infertility rates. This trend poses profound implications for public health, family dynamics, and societal structures.

    World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that around 40% of male infertility is linked to men, 40% to women and the remaining 20% is a combined issue of both partners. Some sources even claim that male factors may contribute to 50% of infertility cases.

    #Why male infertility is on the rise?

    • Environmental Factors

    Exposure to environmental pollutants, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals, can adversely affect sperm quality and quantity as they can disrupt hormonal balances crucial for sperm production

    • Lifestyle Changes

    Factors such as poor diet, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and drug use are linked to lower sperm counts and motility. The increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles further exacerbates the issue

    • Medical Conditions

    Medical conditions, including varicocele i.e. enlarged veins in the scrotum, infections, hormonal imbalances, uncontrolled diabetes, some antihypertensive and antipsychotics, and genetic disorders can impair male fertility.

    • Heat and Radiation Exposure

    Frequent exposure to high temperatures, such as hot tubs, saunas, or prolonged laptop use on the lap, can affect sperm production. Similarly, radiation exposure, whether from occupational hazards or excessive use of electronic devices, may contribute to infertility

    #Can infertility be countered by IVF?

    As couples increasingly delay childbearing and face fertility challenges, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), particularly in vitro fertilization (IVF), have become critical tools in addressing infertility. When addressing male infertility, IVF often involves additional techniques to maximize the chances of success.

    Also Read: Did you know Arjun Kapoor was once MADLY in love with Anushka Sharma?

    “Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) is particularly beneficial for men with very low sperm counts, poor sperm motility, or sperm that are not capable of penetrating an egg naturally. For men with no sperm in their ejaculate due to blockages or other issues techniques such as Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) or Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (PESA) can be used in conjunction with IVF and ICSI. The success rates depend on various factors, including the underlying cause of infertility, the age and reproductive health of the female partner, and the quality of the IVF clinic,” says Dr. Deepthi Bawa, Senior Consultant -Gynecologist, IVF Specialist, Laparoscopic & Cosmetic Gynaecology at SPARSH Bengaluru.

    #Tips to improve your chances through IVF

    1. Working towards understanding the IVF options and process helps make the treatment effective
    2. Adopting a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals while avoiding processed food, excessive caffeine and sugary drinks along with an excellent exercise regime helps improve overall sperm health
    3. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can have a positive impact on sperm health
    4. Discuss with your doctor the possibility of taking fertility-enhancing supplements or medications. Supplements such as zinc, folic acid, and coenzyme Q10 can improve sperm quality
    5. Counseling or therapy can provide valuable support, helping you cope with stress, anxiety, and the emotional ups and downs of the IVF process
    6. Follow the treatment protocols and medication schedules precisely as your fertility specialist prescribes. This ensures the best possible outcome

    Also Read: Why did Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marry under Special Marriage Act?

    IVF, especially when combined with techniques like ICSI, offers a powerful solution for many cases of male infertility. By directly addressing issues such as low sperm count and poor motility, IVF can significantly increase the chances of conception for couples struggling with male infertility. By understanding the process, optimizing health, seeking support, and adhering to medical guidance, men can significantly improve their chances of achieving a successful pregnancy through IVF.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Actress shares photos and pens down strong note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

    Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer wedding: Actress shares photos, pens down note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

    Are Trisha Krishnan, Vijay in live-in relationship? Netizens have PROOF of them secretly dating RKK

    Are Trisha Krishnan, Vijay in live-in relationship? Netizens have PROOF of them secretly dating

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh's film

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...'

    Recent Stories

    Arjun Kapoor turns 39: 6 unknown facts about the 'Ishaqzaade' RKK

    Arjun Kapoor turns 39: 6 unknown facts about the 'Ishaqzaade'

    football Euro 2024: Denmark advances to knockout stages with goalless draw against Serbia, set to face hosts Germany snt

    Euro 2024: Denmark advances to knockout stages with goalless draw against Serbia, set to face hosts Germany

    football Euro 2024: England advances as Group C winners after lackluster goalless draw with Slovenia; put fans to sleep snt

    Euro 2024: England advances as Group C winners after lackluster goalless draw with Slovenia; put fans to sleep

    football Euro 2024: Austria stuns Netherlands 3-2 in thrilling clash, finish as Group D winners snt

    Euro 2024: Austria stuns Netherlands 3-2 in thrilling clash, finish as Group D winners

    football Euro 2024: France draws 1-1 with Poland after Mbappe, Lewandowski score penalties snt

    Euro 2024: France draws 1-1 with Poland after Mbappe, Lewandowski score penalties

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon