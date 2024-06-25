Why did Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marry under Special Marriage Act?

Entertainment
After seven years of dating, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married under the Special Marriage Act on Sunday in Mumbai.
The interfaith couple opted for a civil marriage ceremony over religious ceremonies as they belonged to different religions.
The Special Marriage Act of 1954 is an Indian law that establishes a special form of marriage for Indian citizens and Indian nationals regardless of religion or belief.
The Act was enacted to facilitate marriages that do not follow the personal laws of many religions.
It applies across India, as well as to Indian people who live in regions where the Act is enforced.
The Special Marriage Act specifies a precise protocol for both the solemnization and registration of marriage.
Couples must file a notice to the Marriage Officer, along with any applicable documents, 30 days before their chosen marriage date.
A copy of the notice is posted publicly, and another is sent via registered mail to the parties' addresses.
Any objections submitted within 30 days are reviewed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).