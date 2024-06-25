 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Why did Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marry under Special Marriage Act?

Image credits: Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

After seven years of dating, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married under the Special Marriage Act on Sunday in Mumbai.

Image credits: Social Media

Why the Special Marriage Act?

The interfaith couple opted for a civil marriage ceremony over religious ceremonies as they belonged to different religions. 

Image credits: Instagram

The Special Marriage Act

The Special Marriage Act of 1954 is an Indian law that establishes a special form of marriage for Indian citizens and Indian nationals regardless of religion or belief.

Image credits: Our own

The Special Marriage Act

The Act was enacted to facilitate marriages that do not follow the personal laws of many religions. 

Image credits: Social Media

The Special Marriage Act

It applies across India, as well as to Indian people who live in regions where the Act is enforced.

Image credits: Our own

The Special Marriage Act

The Special Marriage Act specifies a precise protocol for both the solemnization and registration of marriage. 

Image credits: Instagram

The Special Marriage Act

Couples must file a notice to the Marriage Officer, along with any applicable documents, 30 days before their chosen marriage date.

Image credits: Instagram

The Special Marriage Act

A copy of the notice is posted publicly, and another is sent via registered mail to the parties' addresses.

Image credits: instagram

Objections

Any objections submitted within 30 days are reviewed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One