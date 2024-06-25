 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Did you know Arjun Kapoor was once MADLY in love with Anushka Sharma?

Image credits: Instagram/Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor are happy in their respective relationships.

Image credits: Social Media

Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor

While Anushka is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Arjun is dating Malaika, it is believed that Arjun was once deeply in love with Anushka.

Image credits: Instagram

Koffee With Karan

In Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', he gives Arjun a few actresses' names and asks him to choose whom he will marry, kill, and date.

Image credits: Facebook

Arjun wanted to marry Anushka?

Among the actresses' names was Anushka to which Arjun said he would want to marry her.

Image credits: Instagram

Varun Dhawan confirmed

As soon as he said this, his couch partner Varun Dhawan said, "You always wanted to marry Anushka'.

Image credits: Social Media

Varun Dhawan confirmed

This left everyone in shock and Arjun gave a stare to Varun. 

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One