Did you know Arjun Kapoor was once MADLY in love with Anushka Sharma?

Entertainment
Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor are happy in their respective relationships.
While Anushka is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Arjun is dating Malaika, it is believed that Arjun was once deeply in love with Anushka.
In Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', he gives Arjun a few actresses' names and asks him to choose whom he will marry, kill, and date.
Among the actresses' names was Anushka to which Arjun said he would want to marry her.
As soon as he said this, his couch partner Varun Dhawan said, "You always wanted to marry Anushka'.
This left everyone in shock and Arjun gave a stare to Varun.