Ileana D’Cruz welcomes a baby boy, see pics here

Ileana D'Cruz, a well-known actress, shocked her admirers by announcing her pregnancy a few months ago. Following the news, she has been providing regular tiny updates with her fans and followers about her pregnancy. Ileana D'cruz announced that she and her longtime partner are now proud parents in a nice message on her official Instagram account on August 5, Saturday. The much in love couple gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, August 1.

The Barfi actress, who is very pleased about the new stage of her life, posted the first photo of her kid on Instagram. Ileana D'Cruz excitedly teased her fans by revealing the original name of her unborn child in her post. Koa Pheonix Dolan is what the ecstatic parents have named their first child. The cute black-and-white image shows the young boy dozing off. "No words could adequately express our joy at the birth of our precious baby... Heart is beyond full," Ileana wrote as the caption for her picture.

