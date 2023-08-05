Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ileana D’Cruz welcomes a baby boy, see pics here

    The longtime partner and Ileana D'Cruz are now joyful parents of a baby son. The well-known actress recently shared the happy news on Instagram.

    Ileana DCruz welcomes a baby boy, see pics here ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

    Ileana D'Cruz, a well-known actress, shocked her admirers by announcing her pregnancy a few months ago. Following the news, she has been providing regular tiny updates with her fans and followers about her pregnancy. Ileana D'cruz announced that she and her longtime partner are now proud parents in a nice message on her official Instagram account on August 5, Saturday. The much in love couple gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, August 1.

     

    Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film

    The Barfi actress, who is very pleased about the new stage of her life, posted the first photo of her kid on Instagram. Ileana D'Cruz excitedly teased her fans by revealing the original name of her unborn child in her post. Koa Pheonix Dolan is what the ecstatic parents have named their first child. The cute black-and-white image shows the young boy dozing off. "No words could adequately express our joy at the birth of our precious baby... Heart is beyond full," Ileana wrote as the caption for her picture.

    ALSO READ: From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular lungi saga is a delightful coincidence!

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shehzaada failure: Will never do a remake again ADC

    Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shehzaada failure: Will never do a remake again

    Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raftaar hinting at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in music video? ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raftaar hinting at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in music video?

    Salman Khan owns diamond-encrusted Rolex watch worth Rs 46.8 lakhs, know details ADC

    Salman Khan owns diamond-encrusted Rolex watch worth Rs 46.8 lakhs, know details

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know ADC

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar releases character promos of anticipated film featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda ATG

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar releases character promos of anticipated film featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shehzaada failure: Will never do a remake again ADC

    Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shehzaada failure: Will never do a remake again

    Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raftaar hinting at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in music video? ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raftaar hinting at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in music video?

    Salman Khan owns diamond-encrusted Rolex watch worth Rs 46.8 lakhs, know details ADC

    Salman Khan owns diamond-encrusted Rolex watch worth Rs 46.8 lakhs, know details

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know ADC

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know

    Stay smart and Secure: Tips to avoid online shopping scams during sales AJR

    Stay smart and Secure: 7 tips to avoid online shopping scams during sales

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon