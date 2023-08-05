Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film

Lyca Productions released the first image of Kangana Ranaut from the forthcoming horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 on Saturday (Aug 05). The filmmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to release posters of Kangana in a green and gold saree. Kangana's first look from her highly anticipated film, Chandramukhi 2, and the diva gives off regal queen vibes, and fans appreciate her grace and posture in the photos.

The creators revealed the first look in multiple languages, including Hindi, and the Queen actress looks royal in every way. Kangana Ranaut wears a completely zari-worked saree, and her hairdo and makeup are stunning, and it isn't easy to take your gaze away from her beauty as Chandramukhi.

Kangana seems like she's stepping out of a dream, and fans are gushing over her beautiful beauty and dubbing her the show stealer already, and they can't wait for her to spread the enchantment as Chandramukhi in cinemas.

Kangana Ranaut plays the dancer in King's Court in Chandramukhi 2, and she is partnered alongside Raghav Lawrence in the film. The first Chandramukhi starred Rajnikanth and Jyothika, and the actress expressed her delight at Kangana playing the lead in Part 2 and expressed confidence in the Manikarnika actress performing a terrific job. According to the ad, Kangana Ranaut has gone all out and left no stone unturned this time to make the part her own.

Kangana Ranaut's future work

Kangana has several other projects, including Tejas, in which she portrays an Indian Air Force pilot. Sarvesh Mewara wrote and directed the film, which will be released in theatres on October 20, 2023. Aside from that, Kangana will be seen in the forthcoming historical picture Emergency, in which she will play late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It is her debut picture as a sole director. Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade all play important parts in the film.