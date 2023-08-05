From 'Chennai Express' to 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular lungi saga is a delightful coincidence!

Shah Rukh Khan's lungi dance from Chennai Express is iconic, and it's now being reproduced in his upcoming film Jawan.

The link between Shah Rukh Khan and the 'Lungi' has grown more legendary than ever. From his amazing performance in the blockbuster song Lungi Dance from 'Chennai Express' to his recent chartbuster Zinda Banda from 'Jawan,' SRK's affinity with the lungi has struck a ringing chord. Jawan's debut single, released lately, has been at the top of the worldwide music charts since its release.

The song has a lovely coincidence, or it may be SRK's fortunate charm! Zinda Banda has brought the lungi to the forefront once more. Fans aren't only talking about SRK's star power but also about lungi's repeated appearance. Thousands more background dancers don the lungi, adding a distinct ethnic flavour to the event.

The presence of Priyamani, who once again shares the screen with SRK, adds to the nostalgia element. It’s nice to see their enjoyable camaraderie once again after ‘1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor’ from the hit Chennai Express'. With Priyamani and SRK returning and the lungi reappearing, 'Zinda Banda' seemed prepared to recapture the magic of their earlier partnership.

The song is a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's continuing relationship with music and culture, with its throbbing intensity, larger-than-life graphics, and the lungi's symbolic presence. The song has currently swept the world music landscape by storm, with 46 million views in 24 hours on YouTube.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film will be released in theatres globally on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.