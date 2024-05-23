Priyanka Chopra looks elegant in plunging-neck gown, flaunts Bulgari’s necklace as she attends dinner in Rome

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 23, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra attended Bulgari’s 140th-anniversary gala dinner in Rome.

    article_image1

    Priyanka Chopra wore two outfits for the day and recently posted new pictures showing off her stunning look.

    article_image2

    The actress looked gorgeous in a plunging black gown with a dangerously low neckline while doing a promotional shot for the Italian luxury fashion business Bulgari.

    article_image3

    Priyanka's amazing ensemble included a black skintight dress with a plunging neckline and pockets. The glistening ensemble is an archival outfit from Giorgio Armani's high fashion collection.

    article_image4

    The sleeveless black gown has halter straps, a plunging V neckline that highlights her decolletage, a fitted bodice, projecting designs on the hips with pockets, a figure-hugging skirt, a floor-length hem, and a back slit for ease of movement.

    article_image5

    Priyanka paired the gown with black-tinted Bulgari sunglasses, black strappy stilettos, and Bulgari jewelry. 

    article_image6

    She wore a diamond choker studded with a blue sapphire, a statement ring, teardrop earrings, and a delicate bracelet. 

    article_image7

    Finally, for the glam look, she went with feathery brows, a mauve lip tint, nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, and a dazzling highlighter. Side-parted loose locks with delicate waves completed the look.

