‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller allegedly assaulted women in Hawaii; arrested again

According to Hawaii police, Ezra Miller threw a chair in the air that left a woman injured with a 1.3 centimetre cut on her forehead.

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, known for playing ‘The Flash’ in ‘Justice League’ has been arrested for the second time in Hawaii in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Miller was arrested on the suspicion of assaulting a woman with a chair that left her injured.

The incident occurred when the actor was asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home in Hawaii. According to the Hawaii police department, this episode got Ezra Miller irate which further led him to throw a chair that landed hitting a woman in the forehead, said a news release from the Hawaii Police Department. The chair that Ezra Miller threw, left the woman with a half-inch cut on her forehead (1.3 centimetres), for which she refused to take a treatment, the police further said.

Ezra Miller was arrested during a traffic spot but was later released. It continues to remain unclear how Miller's arrest will affect an arraignment that he was scheduled for later on the same day. The arraignment was in regard to his arrest at a Big Island karaoke bar last month.

In the previous case, Ezra Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for grabbing a mic from a singing woman and then lunging at a man playing darts, the police said.

Now, on April 19, Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii for the second time. This time, he has been arrested under the charges of assault. What triggered Miller was a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad ‘Shallow’, said Chief Kenneth Quiocho, Assistant Chief of the Hawaii Police.

None of Ezra Miller's legal team, including his attorney from Hawaii, has yet put out an official word in this regard to the media. Miller was recently released from the karaoke bar arrest on $500 bail.