Timothée Chalamet kissed Sarah Talabi at Coachella 2022?

Timothée Chalamet was reportedly seen kissing Nigeria model Sarah Talabi the past weekend at the at Coachella Festival 2022. However, the model-turned-influencer got chatty about how climate change has got everyone worried, when she was asked if she did kiss the ‘Dune’ actor at the festival or not.

The 22-year-model, in an interview with Page Six, was once again asked about her (possible) kiss with Timothee Chalamet. To this, she said, “Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective. I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that.”

Timothee Chalamet and Sarah Talabi were photographed together at the festival. The model may not have confirmed her kiss with the actor, but she did agree having visited the festival that she said she attended with her twin sister Leah.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, the Indian who won his 7th Oscar for 'Dune'

“We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life," said Talabi. While the model agreed upon having the greatest night at the festival, we think that it sounded like a perfect weekend for Timmy too.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA wins Best Film, Dune talks home six awards

Even though Sarah Talabi may have skilfully dodged the question about her kiss with Timmy at the Coachella Festival 2022, the fans of the two stars have started talking among themselves. This episode has given birth to gossip that says Timothee Chalamet could possibly be dating the Nigerian model. However, nothing confirmed, or official is out on this yet. Meanwhile, Timmy was last seen in ‘Dune’. The film that bagged the most number of Oscar awards also starred actor Zendaya.