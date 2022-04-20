Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor says claims against him have 'no truth'

    Johnny Depp testified in the $50 defamation suit that he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard saying that the claims made against him had no truth in them.

    Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Pirates of the Caribbean actor says claims against him have no truth drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 7:39 AM IST

    It has been a week since the trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard started. The suit is being heard in Fairfax County, Virginia. In the recent hearing of the case that was held on Tuesday, the 58-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean' actor was the first among the couple to have taken the stand; Depp testified against his former wife. 

    Heard had accused Depp of domestic violence through an op-ed that she had written for The Washington Post in December 2018, accusing Depp of domestic violence, even though she had not directly named him.

    Now, Depp, on Tuesday, Depp testified against her saying that all the claims that she made against him, had no truth in them. He called Heard's Washington Post story "heinous". "I never struck Ms Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any women in my life," said Depp in his testimony.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: All you need to know about the legal battle

    Depp went on to add more about his ex-wife saying that at the beginning of their relationship, she seemed “too good to be true” and that “she was attentive”. The couple got married in the year 2015 but got a divorce from one in the year 2016.

     “She was loving. She was smart. She was kind. She was funny. She was understanding. … We had many things in common, certain blues music … literature,” Depp continued to testify against Heard at the trial on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

    Explaining further why the claims made by Heard against him were false, Depp said, “I thought it was diabolical that my children (Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack Depp, 20) would have to go to school, have their friends or people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on her face. I didn't deserve that nor did my children nor did the people who have believed in me for all those years."

    The defamation suit was filed by Depp in 2019, soon after Heard’s December 2018 Washington Post. The trial in the case began after three long years, on April 11.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 7:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heropanti 2: Did Tiger Shroff destroyed 10 Lamborghinis? read details RBA

    Heropanti 2: Did Tiger Shroff destroyed 10 Lamborghinis? read details

    Allu Arjun rejects hefty amount, walks out of Pan Masala endorsement, find out why RBA

    Allu Arjun rejects hefty amount, walks out of Pan Masala endorsement, find out why

    Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra gets eliminated again from Kangana Ranaut's show RBA

    Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra gets eliminated again from Kangana Ranaut's show

    Malaika Arora looks cute as she dons chef hat in a white off-shoulder top RBA

    Malaika Arora looks cute as she dons chef’s hat in a white off-shoulder top

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient

    Recent Stories

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance RBA

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS delhi-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Match Prediction - Will COVID scare derail Delhi's momentum against Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Faf du Plessis-Josh Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Du Plessis-Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted

    IAF successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile-dnm

    IAF successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

    The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner; know salaries of Kardashian-Jenner family members RBA

    The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner; know salaries of Kardashian-Jenner family members

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon