Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor says claims against him have 'no truth'

Johnny Depp testified in the $50 defamation suit that he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard saying that the claims made against him had no truth in them.

It has been a week since the trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard started. The suit is being heard in Fairfax County, Virginia. In the recent hearing of the case that was held on Tuesday, the 58-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean' actor was the first among the couple to have taken the stand; Depp testified against his former wife.

Heard had accused Depp of domestic violence through an op-ed that she had written for The Washington Post in December 2018, accusing Depp of domestic violence, even though she had not directly named him.

Now, Depp, on Tuesday, Depp testified against her saying that all the claims that she made against him, had no truth in them. He called Heard's Washington Post story "heinous". "I never struck Ms Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any women in my life," said Depp in his testimony.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: All you need to know about the legal battle

Depp went on to add more about his ex-wife saying that at the beginning of their relationship, she seemed “too good to be true” and that “she was attentive”. The couple got married in the year 2015 but got a divorce from one in the year 2016.

“She was loving. She was smart. She was kind. She was funny. She was understanding. … We had many things in common, certain blues music … literature,” Depp continued to testify against Heard at the trial on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

Explaining further why the claims made by Heard against him were false, Depp said, “I thought it was diabolical that my children (Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack Depp, 20) would have to go to school, have their friends or people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on her face. I didn't deserve that nor did my children nor did the people who have believed in me for all those years."

The defamation suit was filed by Depp in 2019, soon after Heard’s December 2018 Washington Post. The trial in the case began after three long years, on April 11.